The start of the new school year is inching closer on the old continent in addition to North America, and after an unexpectedly long waiting time, Apple’s Beats promo for buyers of select Macs and iPads has finally gone international.

Mind you, there was also a bit of a gap between the kick-off dates of 2016 Back to School deals in the US and Europe, but this year, it’s taken Cupertino almost a month to uniformly spread the love.

Don’t worry though, bargain hunters over in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK, because your special offers are good until October 2, as opposed to September 25 stateside.

“Qualifying locations” include physical Apple stores, the Apple Online Store for Education and local equivalents of the 1-800-MY-APPLE phone number, with the rest of the terms and conditions very similar to those in the US as well.

No matter where you reside, there’s no gift attached to any iPhone purchases, with iMacs, Mac Pros, MacBooks, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs eligible for complimentary Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3 or BeatsX wireless headphones.

Meanwhile, you can choose to pay nothing for the “entry-level” BeatsX earbuds or get a nice discount (exact value determined by region) on Powerbeats3 or Beats Solo3 headsets if you buy an iPad Pro. Students, parents “purchasing on behalf of their child”, teachers and other employees of education institutions are all welcomed.