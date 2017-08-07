Everything in the world of technology seems to be shrinking at a rapid pace. Now, you can even fit a computer into your pocket with the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC.

About the size of a smartphone, this Intel-powered computer can be accessed simply by being plugged into an HDMI display and power source. Then, you can browse through your 32GB flash storage or connect seamlessly to the internet with the built-in WiFi. And if you need more space, this pocket-sized PC contains two USB 2.0 ports and a Micro SD card slot.

Although the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC is small, it is very affordable. At 24% off, this pocket PC is only $189.