Another year of fussing, debating and parsing is ahead for the Unicode Consortium as its founder, Mark E. Davis, has announced that 67 new emoji are being proposed for the Unicode 11 standard.

The draft candidates at this stage include more costumes and emotions based on faces and not personas that can be gendered or non-gendered. There’s even a “frowning pile of poo” to be had. Body parts, curly hair and redheads get their dues here as well as kangaroos and damned bloodsucking mosquitoes. And you’ll be entranced by the “evil-eye amulet” listed here, called a “Nazar.”

The full list is at the source link below the story. A final candidate list will be published in the fourth quarter before coding refinement takes place in the first quarter of next year. Implementation should begin in June.