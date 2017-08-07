T-Mobile updates JUMP On Demand with monthly switcharoos

Unlike Sprint, — which, through its parent company Softbank, has a vested interest in turning over as much hardware as it physically can — T-Mobile has not evolved much since its roll-out of the “no contract” policy in 2014. It’s been relying on the standard 24-month equipment installment plan for four years now.

It dabbled in the whole accelerated leasing game with its JUMP! and JUMP! On Demand program, the latter of which, at last check, was going to be phased in some sort of “near future.” Apparently, that has never happened and the zombie add-on — where users paid a special rate for the option to upgrade their device up to three times a year — has remained as it was until recently.

PhoneArena spotted that the terms for JUMP! On Demand have changed. Most devices sold by T-Mobile are now eligible for an 18-month lease — if you’re on a 24-month EIP, you can see if the company can convert your balance onto this blueprint — and the rates are credit-dependent.

Users can choose to upgrade their phone (it could even be the same model with different memory capacity) once every 30 days or later, minding that they return their current device in good condition. They can also pay out the lease and own the phone with a lump fee or a separate 9-month financing of that lump fee through a “Purchase Option Installment Plan.”

In any case, if you’ll have to interface with a T-Mobile store representative if you want to upgrade, pay off or cancel the lease (at which point, the balance becomes due). You can also pay off the lease through phone or online customer service.

This option is really being played under the radar when compared with the T-Mobile ONE 55+ plan that was announced today.