Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is released with update to Slate Gray

Well, world, you’ve had enough. We don’t need any more hints in order to get to what we’ve been expecting for many days now: Soft Gold.

The OnePlus 5 officially has a new color from tomorrow on that will be sold in the 6GB RAM/64GB storage SKU for the regular $479 base price. The Slate Gray color will join its Gunmetal Gray counterpart in becoming available with 8GB RAM/128GB of storage for $539.

The Chinese manufacturer has seen great uptake with the Soft Gold versions of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, so perhaps this will win over hearts the same way. It’ll just cost a little bit more from last year.