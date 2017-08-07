Samsung has found it extremely difficult of late to contain inside information spills on not just the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8, but the slightly lower-profile Galaxy S8 Active as well.

The extra-rugged, flat-screened, non-Infinity take on the gorgeous yet fragile S8 is today properly unveiled by AT&T at last, and… why should we care about it again? At a hefty retail price of $850 (or $28.34 a month with 30 AT&T Next payments), it’s indeed not easy to justify the existence of this literal beast.

Interestingly enough, Samsung’s “toughest Galaxy smartphone yet” is coming exclusively to AT&T “for a limited time”, which appears to suggest other carriers may follow suit with their own S8 Active launches before long. At the very least, we can hope for unlocked availability and/or an international rollout.

Either way, perhaps you’ll be able to buy this bad boy for less than a small fortune in a matter of weeks. Besides, the non-”edgy” durable construction might be considered an asset by some, including a metal frame and “improved, rugged structure” for top-notch resistance against everything from water to dust, shocks, abrasions, tilts, twists and good old fashioned drops.

The 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display sports relatively slim bezels too, while a massive 4,000 mAh battery, up from 3,000 and 3,500 on the S8 and S8+ respectively, feels pretty much as compelling a selling point as that robust build.

Everything else is Xeroxed from “regular” GS8 flavors, including Bixby support (no dedicated button though), 12 and 8MP cameras, 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 power, with Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold color options up for pre-order on att.com starting tomorrow, August 8, ahead of a nationwide August 11 release.