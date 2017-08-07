We know, we know, it feels absurd to talk about next spring’s Galaxy S9, let alone next fall’s Note 9, when Samsung’s newest crown jewel is still the Galaxy S8/S8+ duo, with the oft-leaked Note 8 technically not out yet.

But although plans, designs and features can literally change at the eleventh hour of a premium smartphone’s R&D process, well-known financial services group KGI Securities makes some very good points in prematurely predicting the timing of Samsung’s long overdue “under-display” fingerprint tech integration.

It’s probably fair to say there’s “no need to risk adopting” the enticing but tricky to implement functionality “in a hurry” since “OLED iPhone has cancelled under-display fingerprint recognition/Touch ID function.”

Furthermore, KGI’s analysts have reason to believe the Galaxy S9’s list of unique selling points will include “upgraded iris recognition and dual camera.” Thus, Samsung should be relatively certain of the phone’s mainstream appeal and box-office success without feeling the pressure to rush an unfinished technology to the market.

Of course, there are other OEMs in the world, and at least one is expected to carry out a commercial in-screen fingerprint solution, albeit on a small scale, by the end of this very year. If Huawei, for instance, follows Vivo’s suit with the Mate 10 or P11, Samsung’s patience is not going to look so good anymore.

Then again, these are all just guesses and assumptions based on feelings and presumed possibilities. We’re still a full year away from the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, which pretty much equals an eternity in mobile industry years.