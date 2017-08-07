Loose clips of HITRECORD ad preview the LG V30

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s production company, HITRECORD, is in the middle of its latest project with LG, producing an advertisement for what’s supposedly the V30. Fortunately for us, the way that HITRECORD works on these ads is that it works with the crowd to source clips and craft a theme around the device in question in a rhythmic beat.

Those clips came rolling in today from project participants and they were public for a short time before they were walled up. Droid Life captured a few stills from those videos and what we’re able to piece together is a phone that looks much like a G6, but features subtle changes to the design. For one, the cut-out for the dual-camera module has been significantly reduced to around the two sensors. An awkward trail leads down from the cameras with a fingerprint sensor, then the V30 branding and then, all the way down the line, is the LG logo.

The LG logo had migrated to the front as the bottom bezel has shrunken to the point where there would be no room for it. The bottom bezel’s size now matches the top side’s. A slight curve to the glass and the rear has been added to the sides for an Samsung-esque “edge” effect.

The V30 is expected to launch August 31. We would also soon expect the resulting advertisement to debut.