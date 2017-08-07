iPhone 8 Face ID may surprise, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active & more – Pocketnow Daily
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL at the store. Then we discuss the OnePlus 5 and the new color options you can find. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active follows as it finally goes official for AT&T. Then it’s all about the leaked photos of the possible iPhone 7S Plus. We end today’s show taking about the iPhone 8 Face ID or Pearl ID, and how it might revolutionize the way you unlock your phone.
All this and more after the break.
Stories:
– Google shaves $125 off OG Pixel price, $200 off Pixel XL, Daydream View headset thrown in for free
– Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is released with update to Slate Gray
– Samsung Galaxy S8 Active replaces edgy ‘Infinity Display’ with sturdy build, also packs huge battery
– Photos of glassy iPhone 7s Plus model raid the internet
– More details on iPhone 8 ‘Pearl ID’ crop up, along with 4K Apple TV ‘confirmation’