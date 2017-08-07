Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL at the store. Then we discuss the OnePlus 5 and the new color options you can find. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active follows as it finally goes official for AT&T. Then it’s all about the leaked photos of the possible iPhone 7S Plus. We end today’s show taking about the iPhone 8 Face ID or Pearl ID, and how it might revolutionize the way you unlock your phone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Google shaves $125 off OG Pixel price, $200 off Pixel XL, Daydream View headset thrown in for free

– Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is released with update to Slate Gray

– Samsung Galaxy S8 Active replaces edgy ‘Infinity Display’ with sturdy build, also packs huge battery

– Photos of glassy iPhone 7s Plus model raid the internet

– More details on iPhone 8 ‘Pearl ID’ crop up, along with 4K Apple TV ‘confirmation’