HTC U11 camera to get better with 60fps video
The HTC U11’s camera has surfaced on the positive end of critiques. Our own Juan Carlos Bagnell found that the device was pushing too hard, overcorrecting and slamming brightness in all sorts of situations. Software tweaks have presumably improved upon the launch experience and we’re glad to see the progress there — Amazon Alexa integration has recently come in and Edge Sense is promised a robust series of updates as well, so there’s plenty for the company to work on.
But one of the weird omissions in the camera department was the lack of full HD video capture at 60fps. There’s very decently stabilized 4K video, but no fluid double NTSC 1080p.
The #HTCU11 keeps getting better: 60 FPS video recording support will be rolling out over the next couple of months to devices everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Z7iSbFTmt5
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 7, 2017
Well, a tweet from HTC USA should give us a software update to look forward to that will presumably activate this feature — current equipment doesn’t really make 4K at 60fps feasible, but since HTC hasn’t answered a question on that front, we’re left to wonder.
Unfortunately for some of you U11 owners, you may have to wait until October before you see 60fps come through.