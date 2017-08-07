Evan Blass has tweeted out a picture of a render for an iPhone 8 case, replete with said phone inside said case. And the bumper rim looks quite spiffy.

Renders are renders, but with @evleaks fairly stellar track record in acquiring sources and producing intel on products to be released, we’d presume that someone from the case manufacturer passed this picture on. But which company are we talking about?

Amir Hashemian seems to know his case makers as he has linked to an Amazon product listing for Urban Armor Gear’s Citron-colored Plasma Feather-Light Composite case for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus. Yep — all those little corners, the ribbing and color filling on the side, they match up right. The design is also available for the standard size iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s and also for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It seems like the company is ready to take on the look for at least one more cycle.

But this is all a presumption on our part from linking those pieces of evidence. We’re really just taking away from a moment of intrigue.

We generally don’t give much mind to the software displayed on the screen as case manufacturers are more interested in accurate dimensional replication for the devices they desire to cover. But the hardware design does show what fun we should expect for the $1,000+ device with the full-frontal display’s treatment around the top-end equipment bay.