T-Mobile may link up its first ODM phone in years, the REVVL due out August 10, with another one in the coming days and weeks. This one, as uncovered by Android Authority‘s source, appears to take a somewhat higher tack in class.

The Alchemy, said to be an effort by Chinese manufacturer Coolpad, features a dual-camera system on the rear — it’ll be interesting to see how that gets spec’d out — and a broad expanse of gray with T-Mo magenta accents around the fingerprint sensor, camera module and tramp stamp. It appears to also have a rear-facing speaker, too. Other I/O includes a microUSB port, 3.5mm jack and microSD card slot. A relatively clean build of Android is hinted at, but the firmware could contain a bevy of extra T-Mobile apps you would not see pre-installed on other devices.

The source report draws plenty of comparisons to the budget-targeted Coolpad Defiant — it launched with T-Mobile on June 16 for about $100. By the way, if you want to read anything into the October 6 date on the screen, we should note that renders of the Defiant had the date at June 5 — an 11-day discrepancy.