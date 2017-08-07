Social media has historically not been Apple’s piece of pie, but it only took so long for the company to hit Facebook. It has no posts on Twitter, either: the account is only there to place advertising. Now, it’s not like things like Apple Music, Beats and other Apple assets don’t market through those platforms — they do. But the big kahuna has generally been a reserved one.

Facebook-owned photo-sharing site Instagram was the most recent frontier that Apple had yet to touch until today. It has taken up the @apple handle and is promoting dozens of artists by featuring their Insta-cropped artwork with the #shotoniphone hashtag. 39 clips — including one giant “hello” montage — and photos have been published in the span of nine posts.

9to5Mac notes that the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, dropped his account in 2012 after he felt that Instagram “jumped the shark” when it went the app went live on Android. He also later said that the app’s userbase got too big for his liking — at the time, indeed, if 100 million was considered “too big” for just iOS, then Schiller wouldn’t be happy with 700 million as of this month.