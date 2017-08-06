Windows

Window of opportunity: Alcatel Idol 4 Pro twice delayed in UK

Contents
Advertisement

The last Windows 10 Mobile phone of note that Europe has clung onto is the Alcatel Idol 4 Pro. It had a severely limited run at T-Mobile as the Idol 4s with Windows 10 and is still languishing in the US Microsoft Store, priced at $470. Across the Atlantic, several countries in the union have received the device at a very late stage.

The latest stage is in the United Kingdom, but it only seems to grow later and later. The Microsoft Store site for that nation originally put a July 26 shipment date on the £420 phone. The day before first deliveries were destined to happen, Windows Central reports that the date was updated to August 7 without much hullabaloo, but pre-order customer did get Microsoft Account credit for the two weeks of trouble.

And now that it has come up on August 7 in the country, the outlet found the delivery date pushed back again to August 10. What went wrong? Did Microsoft drop the ball or did Alcatel?

Well, when we pulled up the site and put in a UK address at checkout, we were given no certain date for delivery, but did get a promise for 2 to 3 business days. There was no specific mention of August 10 on our visit, so at this point, we’re more likely to say that the phone is shipping “on time” from its delayed start date, but we can’t confirm that until someone pops in with their package.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Windows Central
Source
Microsoft
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Idol 4 Pro, Idol 4s with Windows 10, Microsoft, News, Pre-Orders, release date, shipments, TCL, UK, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.