Window of opportunity: Alcatel Idol 4 Pro twice delayed in UK
The last Windows 10 Mobile phone of note that Europe has clung onto is the Alcatel Idol 4 Pro. It had a severely limited run at T-Mobile as the Idol 4s with Windows 10 and is still languishing in the US Microsoft Store, priced at $470. Across the Atlantic, several countries in the union have received the device at a very late stage.
The latest stage is in the United Kingdom, but it only seems to grow later and later. The Microsoft Store site for that nation originally put a July 26 shipment date on the £420 phone. The day before first deliveries were destined to happen, Windows Central reports that the date was updated to August 7 without much hullabaloo, but pre-order customer did get Microsoft Account credit for the two weeks of trouble.
And now that it has come up on August 7 in the country, the outlet found the delivery date pushed back again to August 10. What went wrong? Did Microsoft drop the ball or did Alcatel?
Well, when we pulled up the site and put in a UK address at checkout, we were given no certain date for delivery, but did get a promise for 2 to 3 business days. There was no specific mention of August 10 on our visit, so at this point, we’re more likely to say that the phone is shipping “on time” from its delayed start date, but we can’t confirm that until someone pops in with their package.