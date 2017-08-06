Android

T-Mobile REVVL to launch August 10 for $170

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Quad-core (1.5GHz)

Screen Size

5.5 inches
"HD"

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

3,000mAh

Release Date

August 10th, 2017

[Rumored]

Operating System

Android 7.0 (7.1?) Nougat

T-Mobile is preparing to launch another ODM phone, its first since the myTouch series from years ago. Materials as picked up and passed along by multiple tech outlets are painting a picture of a very affordable phone with specifications to match.

The initial heads-up for store employees was screencapped and relayed by TmoNews and told of the T-Mobile REVVL as having a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 13-megapixel camera and other descriptors. Android Police was able to source a support page for the product, too. All the specifications listed above are a composite of these materials. The confusion in operating system details boils down to different pages of the support section listing different Android Nougat versions. Beyond the above details, we also see a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back.

Evan Blass shot out the playbook for frontline sales teams and an image of the phone itself. TmoNews also has an image, set at the top of this story.

The phone will supposedly come only in a Magnetic Black color and will be added to the company’s low-key and somewhat latent Smartpicks budget line — an afford piece of hardware with access to fast LTE service. The REVVL will be introduced with the still-alive JUMP! On Demand price of $7 per month or a lump cost of $169.99. It should launch August 10.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
19%
Like It
68%
Want It
5%
Had It
3%
Hated It
5%
Via
TmoNews
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Nougat, Budget, Leaks, News, ODM, REVVL, Rumors, Specs, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.