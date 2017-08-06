T-Mobile REVVL to launch August 10 for $170

T-Mobile is preparing to launch another ODM phone, its first since the myTouch series from years ago. Materials as picked up and passed along by multiple tech outlets are painting a picture of a very affordable phone with specifications to match.

The initial heads-up for store employees was screencapped and relayed by TmoNews and told of the T-Mobile REVVL as having a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 13-megapixel camera and other descriptors. Android Police was able to source a support page for the product, too. All the specifications listed above are a composite of these materials. The confusion in operating system details boils down to different pages of the support section listing different Android Nougat versions. Beyond the above details, we also see a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back.

Evan Blass shot out the playbook for frontline sales teams and an image of the phone itself. TmoNews also has an image, set at the top of this story.

T-Mobile Revvl, coming on 8/10 for $7/month ($169.99 outright) pic.twitter.com/AAQiqCaBSP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 5, 2017

The phone will supposedly come only in a Magnetic Black color and will be added to the company’s low-key and somewhat latent Smartpicks budget line — an afford piece of hardware with access to fast LTE service. The REVVL will be introduced with the still-alive JUMP! On Demand price of $7 per month or a lump cost of $169.99. It should launch August 10.