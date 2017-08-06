Photos of glassy iPhone 7s Plus model raid the internet

In the two minutes of relief we have from iPhone 8 coverage this week, we now have some rumored visual pleasures of one of the supplementary “7s” models as conveyed from China. The photos of an iPhone 7s real-life scale cast has gone viral across the tech circles of Weibo and have connected to the west through outlets like Slashleaks and 9to5Google — which the outlet itself sourced from intel collector Sonny Dickson. It is not immediately clear where from the images actually originated.

Overall, if the models are hit for hit what the iPhone 7s Plus may look like — materials, dimensions and all — then we should expect the rear of the device to feature a 3D glass treatment on top of some film material. This design would be necessary for wireless charging — a rumored feature expected to hit the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 this fall — to pass through to the device. Other remarkable accents include a chromed rim, the typical horizontal dual-camera lineup and a thicker glass panel up front with clearly delineated Touch ID pad.

The “7s” phones are expected to line up with the iPhone 8 in terms of processing power with the A11 chipset. There’s also a potential for a base storage option of 64GB. In the end, though, if these iPhones will continue to serve their roles as some sort of standard bearers at the $650 or $769 price point, we’ll need to see more evidence of that and soon.