Up for pre-orders from Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola’s own US website in a GSM and CDMA-compatible unlocked version, the Moto E4 Plus is predictably cheapest when activated on a Verizon prepaid plan.

Big Red officially charges $129.99 for its no-contract big-battery 5.5-incher with 16GB internal storage, which represents a cool $50 discount from the regular unlocked price. Then again, $130 is only 10 bucks lower than the Amazon Prime Exclusive edition’s retail costs with “lockscreen offers” and ads, but free of carrier restrictions. Tough call, huh?

You probably can’t say the same thing about the upper mid-range Asus ZenPad Z8s, an LTE-capable 7.9-inch Android tablet available now exclusively through Verizon stateside.

As expected, this 2017 upgrade of last year’s ZenPad Z8 looks identical to the “international” ZenPad 3S 8.0 unveiled at Computex back in late May with little to no fanfare. Unfortunately, VZW subscribers merely get 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM under a sturdy metal hood.

You might not be very content with the pre-loaded Android 7.0 Nougat software either, though it’s hard to argue with the overall quality – pricing ratio here. On-contract, the slate sets you back a measly $150, hiked to a still-affordable $250 outright, premium construction, beautiful 2K IPS display, 13MP rear-facing camera, octa-core processing power and USB-C support included.