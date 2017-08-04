Another smartphone manufacturer wants to throw its hat in the “full screen” ring on August 8, going up against the likes of Samsung, LG, Essential and Xiaomi while Apple and Huawei lurk in the shadows looking for the ideal release timing of their own “EntireView Display” efforts.

But this is far from Sharp’s first bezel-slaying rodeo. In fact, the 1912-founded Japanese company acquired by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn for $3.5 billion just last year claims it launched the world’s “first-ever full screen smartphone” back in 2013.

Even if the Edgest-302SH name doesn’t ring a bell, you probably remember the Aquos Crystal, which “accomplished the borderless infinite visual effect in 2014”, quickly spreading from Asia to the US, where it developed a decent following of Sprint subscribers.

In total, Sharp says it has released a whopping 28 “full screen” smartphones since 2013, which “are well received by the market.” So, what makes the Aquos S2 special? For one thing, it marks the brand’s return to the ginormous Chinese mobile phone market.

Clearly, Foxconn’s ambitions extend way beyond Japan, and sooner or later, the new parent company will help its “trend-leading” daughter achieve the “ultimate target for full screen smartphones”, namely “100% bezel less screen smartphone.”

For the time being, we’ll have to settle for a screen-to-body ratio of 84.95 percent on the Sharp Aquos 2, which is billed as the “largest full screen smartphone right now”, although the Essential Phone also flaunts an “edge-to-edge” front design that’s roughly 84.9 percent pure display.

It’s unclear if the Aquos 2 will substantiate under-glass fingerprint recognition speculation, with FFD (Free Form Display) technology instead confirmed to “dig small holes precisely in the screen for the front camera and receiver.” As such, the 5.5-incher will sit comfortably in your hand like a conventional 5-incher. August 8, Beijing, be there or be sorry.