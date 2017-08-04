Next iPhone SE could come completely from India

It’s not exactly the most popular form factor any more, but in terms of recycling parts, it seems like an economical move to keep the 4-inch form factor going with some refreshed specifications. There’s a chance that with its manufacturer partner, Wistron, Apple could produce another iPhone SE in India in time for the first quarter of 2018.

Sources in the subscontinent claim to Taiwan’s Central News Agency that Wistron is applying to the government for the right to expand its production footprint in its Bangalore factory. The next iPhone SE, which retail for much less than a current model flagship iPhone, would retail in India first before launching elsewhere.

Tekz24 in India claims that the device will receive a mix of components left over from iPhone 7 production and lower-end parts: an A10 chipset will run the show on iOS 11 with 2GB of RAM, the customer’s choice of 32GB or 128GB of storage, iSight cameras front and back with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and 2016-era Touch ID sensor — faster than the first-gen part on the current model. There will supposedly be a 1,700mAh battery inside.

Here’s a biggie: sources say that the device will be exempt from the 10-percent tier goods and services tax that was recently introduced in India. That means that an iPhone will be more affordable than ever in the country.

But parts have to be put to machines first.

