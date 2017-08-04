Moto Z2 Force: The First 24 Hours (Video)

After launching the welterweight Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo decided not to bifurcate its flagship strategy any longer and merged what would’ve been a Moto Z2 into the Moto Z2 Force — sure, it had the mane of a lion, but was more like a feral cat in physicality. It didn’t mean the phone could be agile and decently built and packaged.

Well, okay, the latter part may or may not prove true as there’s no complimentary Style Cover and all the magnetism in the world for scratches. But again, it’s agile, light and pleasant to use for everyday screen gazing.

So, we’ve played this game with the Moto Z2 Force for the past day and we’re giving you a progress report here with our Juan Carlos Bagnell.