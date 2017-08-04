Android

Moto Z2 Force: The First 24 Hours (Video)

After launching the welterweight Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo decided not to bifurcate its flagship strategy any longer and merged what would’ve been a Moto Z2 into the Moto Z2 Force — sure, it had the mane of a lion, but was more like a feral cat in physicality. It didn’t mean the phone could be agile and decently built and packaged.

Well, okay, the latter part may or may not prove true as there’s no complimentary Style Cover and all the magnetism in the world for scratches. But again, it’s agile, light and pleasant to use for everyday screen gazing.

So, we’ve played this game with the Moto Z2 Force for the past day and we’re giving you a progress report here with our Juan Carlos Bagnell.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.