More information surfaces on Surge S2 chip for Xiaomi Mi 6c

Xiaomi’s soft feet have run this marathon of development for its new mobile applications chipset series called Surge. The Surge chips is supposedly due out soon in future devices across multiple manufacturers, but if there’s a spotlight to turn on, it’d be for Xiaomi’s own Mi 6C.

The rumors about the phone getting the Surge S2 have been ongoing and butting up against word of the Snapdragon 660 making it in there, but we do have a few more details on the chip itself thanks to Weibo tech sources. The SoC is built on a 16nm fabrication with two sets of ARM Cortex cores: four A73 at a top speed of 2.2GHz and four A53 cores at 1.8GHz.

The phone itself is said to feature a dual-camera system with one sensor rated at 12 megapixels and the other at 5 megapixels. Pricing is said to begin at ¥1,999 ($298) for a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Add another ¥500 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The wait goes on.