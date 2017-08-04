Android smartphone manufacturers are finally starting to comply with the consumers’ wishes, after years and years of pleas for minimal OS intrusion, alteration and proprietary “customization.” A cleaner UI is almost always a better UI, and stock Android typically allows for faster major updates, as well as reliable security solutions.

Following in the footsteps of exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD Global, which took a “pure, secure and up to date” oath upon its market debut, Lenovo today joins the stock Android club with the official retirement of the Vibe UI.

Of course, Lenovo owns Motorola since 2014, and Moto phones have adhered to Google’s original, simple and “pure” Android vision ever since the search giant managed the brand prior to the Chinese OEM’s acquisition.

Bottom line, Lenovo’s latest software move and “huge transition for our business perspective” is by no means surprising. If anything, we’re surprised it’s taken the company this long to acknowledge and follow a “certain trend” the whole industry should really be adopting in order to substantially reduce fragmentation.

According to Lenovo’s head of mobile product marketing for India, Anuj Sharma, the decision has been at least 11 months in the making, and after “seeing” what consumers “were asking for”, the Vibe Pure UI is no more.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the switch to stock Android will apply to all markets where Lenovo-branded handhelds are sold, with China, for instance, overwhelmingly favoring “custom skins” due to various local bans and limitations of Google services.

In India, it’s all going to start with the K8 Note on August 9. In addition to improved software support, the confusingly named sequel for last year’s K6 Note should also have a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, Helio X20 processor, 4GB RAM and economical pricing going for it.