Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Essential Phone and how at least one retailer is showing its availability. Then we discuss the Huawei Mate 10, and its probable “EntireView Display.” Leaks of the HTC-made Google Pixel 2 follow and get more credible. Then we focus on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and how sales in Korea might not begin as early as we thought. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and its crazy 4K at 60 fps video recording capabilities.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Essential Phone now listed as ‘coming soon’ to Best Buy in unlocked and Sprint-specific versions

– ‘Full-screen’ Huawei Mate 10 could use ‘EntireView Display’ trademark for advertising purposes

– HTC-made Walleye hooked in Google Pixel 2 photos

– Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sales could begin on September 15 in Korea

– Both the front and rear cameras of the iPhone 8 could get 4K video recording support at 60 fps