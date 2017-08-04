Huawei’s Consumer Business Group Director and CEO Richard Yu was surprisingly candid about a few key selling points of the rarely rumored upcoming Mate 10 in discussing his company’s H1 2017 financial results and second half outlook.

But in case you were wondering exactly how the world’s third largest smartphone vendor intends to market its rookie “full-screen” effort, a trademark request filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office may have just revealed that as well.

What do you think of the “EntireView Display” name? It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as Samsung’s “Infinity Display” or LG’s “FullVision” technology, right? But it clearly gets the point across, it’s original… enough, and like the other two PR descriptions, it’s only mildly misleading.

That’s obviously because no one’s expecting the Huawei Mate 10 to kill the bezel altogether on October 16. If Apple, Samsung, LG and Xiaomi can’t pull off a smartphone with 100 percent usable screen real estate, odds are Huawei will leave a bit of front room for various sensors and a selfie camera too.

What’s interesting about the EntireView Display trademark is the application examination process doesn’t appear to have ended yet, having merely started a few days ago, based on the document filing date. A little late for that, isn’t it?