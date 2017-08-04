Cellular Apple Watch Series 3 on the way this year

We heard last year that Apple couldn’t get a cellular modem to not suck power like a hungry monster on a smartwatch platform. Thus, we didn’t get LTE radios on the Apple Watch Series 2. But there’s a good shot that we could see a cellular Apple Watch Series 3 this fall.

At least, that’s what Bloomberg is reporting from its sources, anyways. As development is going on in the context of Apple’s legal dispute with Qualcomm, Intel is said to be providing the modem for the device, set to hit a limited number of carriers that sell the iPhone. In the US, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have already made their pledges to sell the cellular Apple Watch. Europe should see it, too.

As Series 2 introduced GPS functionality last year, this new Apple Watch may have the potential to bring users to leave their iPhone behind, if only for short periods like during exercise. There are definitely uphill challenges for 21st-century consumers such as the lack of a camera and miniaturized component chains that may not be as capable as even a phone’s — take voice calls or memos, for example.

The device, also said to contain glucose-tracking abilities, is set to debut with watchOS 4 alongside three new iPhones at an event in September.