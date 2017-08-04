Amazon has unlocked LG X venture for all major US carriers

The newest mid-ranger from LG has come out of AT&T and into the unlocked world to tough it out in salt fog and hail. Or something like that.

The LG X venture fills the void that’s been widening from the last Galaxy S Active release with one expensive feature: durability. Just like the Galaxy S7 Active was, the X venture was locked to AT&T only… for a time. Amazon now has the Snapdragon 435 phone on sale for a discounted price of $297.05, a savings 15 percent. You can check the phone out at the source link below the story.

You can IP68 endurance, MIL-STD-810G proofing and access to both GSM and CDMA networks in the United States. If forced to make the choice between the two, would you still waiting for the Galaxy S8 Active?