Wouldn’t it be fitting for the Nokia 8 to launch with Android 8.0?

Forget about desserts that start with the letter ‘O,’ how about we take the time to ponder what we’d do if the upcoming Nokia 8 launched with Android 8.0?

Primate Labs, the maker of the Geekbench suite, has been logging some interesting results from a device deemed “Unknown Heart,” suspected be the flagship Nokia Android smartphone that the tech cognoscenti has been waiting for. The specifications — at least, the ones that Geekbench 4.0 checked for — kept changing around. The Snapdragon 835 was in one moment, the next moment you’ve got a quad-core mystery pulling 1.3GHz with 1GB of RAM. Then 8GB. And then 4GB. It seemed like these numbers were restless and needed changing like diapers.

Well, the “Unknown Heart” has gone 13 days without a result. And the preceding three runs from July 21 don’t seem to have properly corresponding parts to what we’ve been hearing about this Nokia 9… or Nokia 8. Based on continuity, that would take us back to July 4 as the last day when proper results surfaced.

In between that time, we found that the operating system had changed from Android 7.1.1 to Android 8.0.0 — that’s Android O, if you’re not paying attention. The log also has a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. Test scores seem par for the chipset’s course.

Now, before you heave ho, remember that we only suspect that some testing is going on at Nokia with this questionable piece of evidence. It’ll up to Nokia brand licensee HMD Global to decide whether or not to push the device to market running Android O out of the box. Until August 16, we might not know for sure.