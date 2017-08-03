Windows 10 Mobile not part of Microsoft’s mission anymore

In describing its own business to the Securities and Exchanges Commission, Microsoft has scrubbed any mention of the word “phone” or forms of the word “mobile” per the company’s newest Form 10-K.

As Microsoft has announced its full tilt towards cloud computing and the Azure unit, it has relegated its phone operations to the “other” section at best and is nigh completely disregarding it at the worst. Here’s the first paragraph of the statement from the 2017 form:

Microsoft is a technology company whose mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We strive to create local opportunity, growth, and impact in every country around the world. Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with artificial intelligence (“AI”).

Here it is in the 2016 statement, with our emphasis in bold:

Microsoft is a technology company whose mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for a mobile-first, cloud-first world.

If you think Microsoft’s just being vague about its mission in order to accommodate room for artificial intelligence integration into its phones, here’s what the company offered for goods in 2016:

Our products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers. We also design, manufacture, and sell devices, including PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories, that integrate with our cloud-based offerings.

And today?

[…] We also design, manufacture, and sell devices, including PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices, and related accessories, that integrate with our cloud-based offerings.

Maybe manufacturers will find their own direction with Windows 10 Mobile in a sudden spark of inspiration. But until we see phones from OEMs other than Alcatel and HP, — with nothing against them, but this is asking for a tier one player to invest some heart into it — we don’t see much leeway here.

The current year’s operating segments breakdown features this passage: