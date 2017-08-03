Ahead of a new wave of Daydream-ready smartphones (out the box) set to come pouring in this fall, Google can finally move the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Asus ZenFone AR from the “upcoming” category to fully supported now on its VR platform-dedicated webpage.

Recently released in Taiwan, India and the UK, the world’s first handheld designed to work with both Daydream and Tango technologies is exclusively available on Verizon’s website stateside starting today.

The good news is Big Red doesn’t charge an arm and a leg for the ultra-high-end 5.7-incher packing 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its outright US retail price is only $648, and you can obviously choose to split that in 24 sensible monthly payments of $27 as well.

On top of it all, Verizon throws in a free $25 gift card for home goods purchases through Wayfair.com until September 14, which is nice, although we’re pretty sure prospective buyers of the Asus ZenFone AR would have appreciated a discount on the Daydream View headset more.

Oh, well, the virtual reality shell is still $59 instead of $79 at Best Buy, while “transforming the world around you with Google Tango” doesn’t require any extra hardware acquisitions. Just some app downloads from the Play Store after consulting the full library of compatible “experiences” here.

Augmented reality is only getting started, but as unpolished and gimmicky as it still might feel at times, it’s definitely fun to try out. Especially when the value proposition is already solid, Quad HD AMOLED screen, 23MP primary rear camera, premium design, premium sound, long battery life, fast charging and all.