TCL files visual tour of Alcatel Idol 5 with FCC

It’s not often that we get to see a teardown of a phone before it’s released, but TCL is very much eager to do so and have it shown off at the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology. Although we’ve already seen the Alcatel Idol 5S hit Amazon’s stockrooms, the Idol 5 still needs its time to shine on its own.

Pictures of the phone’s exterior, interior and baseboards are shown off. The metallic body while we have been able to find out that the battery has a rated capacity of 2,710mAh or 10.43Wh with voltage applied. It also has an octa-core MediaTek 6753V chipset which, according to Versus, compares best to a Snapdragon 430 from Qualcomm.

Other hardware highlights include a fingerprint sensor on the back, a headphone jack up on top, a Micro-B port and a pair of cheap earbuds that, while cheap, are to be included in the box.

No word on a release date for this normal phone, but we’ll keep watch on the typical prepaid carriers and online retailers.