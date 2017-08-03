The latest Android 7.1 Nougat update heads out to AT&T’s entry-level ZTE Maven 2
0.9 percent. That was the minuscule market share attributed by Google to technically the latest Android version based on Play Store data collected during a 7-day period ending on July 6, 2017.
In other words, less than 1 in 100 active Android devices around the world ran 7.1 Nougat just last month. With build O (8.0?) right around the corner, AT&T has finally decided to update one more phone locked to America’s second largest carrier to 7.1.1, but surprise, surprise, popular flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S7, LG G6 or V20 are still stuck with 7.0 software.
Instead, you’re looking at a mind-boggling UI makeover for the ZTE Maven 2, apparently rolling out starting August 1 in a massive 1.16GB OTA package also containing June security patches.
Priced at a ridiculously low $39.99 with recently rebranded prepaid service, this ultra-low-end ZTE Maven 2 thing is so obscure we honestly don’t know when it became available stateside. Google says July 2016, and as far as we can tell, the 5-incher is not sold by any other mobile operator anywhere else in the world, at least under this particular name.
Released with Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-loaded last year (apparently), the handheld described by AT&T as “good looking, powerfully built and value priced” packs a modest quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor and 1GB RAM. It also sports cringey 854 x 480 screen resolution, so no, we never expected it to jump to Android 7.0, let alone 7.1.