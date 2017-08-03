While undoubtedly popular thanks to their beautiful “Infinity” displays, charming designs, competent cameras and hard-to-rival processing power, not to mention very aggressive marketing, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were overshadowed a little by Samsung’s incredibly profitable semiconductor business during the year’s second quarter.

With the Galaxy Note 8 now less than a month away from its formal announcement, you have to wonder whether the GS8 duo truly qualifies for the status of commercial hit. Keep in mind that the iPhone 7 was still the most beloved handheld in the US shortly after its arch-rival’s local launch, and Samsung comfortably ruled the global overall Q2 sales charts, slipping however in terms of market share compared to last year.

Nonetheless, fresh Strategy Analytics research estimates a cool 278,800 Galaxy S8/S8+ units were shipped every day on average since April 21, totaling 19.8 million by the end of June. Only a few more hours in July were then probably needed for the tally to exceed 20 mil, which is apparently roughly 15 percent more than numbers posted by the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in their first three months on the market.

Bottom line, it looks like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus can indeed be considered box-office sensations, despite not being able to outsell the Galaxy S4, which famously reached 20 million shipments within 68 days of its commercial debut way back in 2013.

On the bright side, the 55 million gross achieved by the GS7 pair just a couple of months ago seems attainable as far as the S8 duo is concerned sometime around spring 2018. Maybe even earlier.