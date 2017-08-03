With (some) critical bugs recently squashed, an essential software update improving video recording rolled out just a couple of days ago, and waiting times for 8GB RAM variants substantially shortened, the OnePlus 5 only needs a few more things to achieve perfection in the eyes of many hardcore fans of the company.

Number one, a snazzy new color option. Did anyone say gold? As in, the same “soft gold” hue gracing both the OnePlus 3 and 3T’s premium metal unibody designs last year? Or so we presume, though the fashionable coat of paint could also be dubbed “mint gold” for marketing purposes this time around. Or, who knows, maybe even “rose gold”, given the OP5 has already “borrowed” a couple of things from iPhones.

An official Weibo teaser image asking people to guess what’s coming leaves the door open for more than one chromatic possibility, by the way. But a short video clip tweeted yesterday ends in a gold background, previewing the August 7 announcement of a discovery of “power in elegance.” So, yeah, it’s pretty much settled – a gold OnePlus 5 is due out on Monday.

Separately, the “never-settling” Chinese OEM’s co-founder, Carl Pei, has just confirmed on the company’s international forums that “steps” are finally being taken to “enter Australia”. A “soft launch” of the OnePlus 5 down under is scheduled for later this month to test the “product and supply chain” regionally.

A “limited trial run for sales” will be opened up soon, and in September, Pei and his “team” plan to travel to Melbourne and Sydney to get some local feedback on this “first step” and devise a long-term expansion strategy. Fi-na-lly!