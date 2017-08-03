There’s a new Prime Exclusive smartphone in town, and it may well be today’s top choice for road warriors on seriously tight budgets. Compared to the “regular” E4, the Moto E4 Plus up for pre-order now through Amazon.com packs almost twice the battery “juice.”

Namely, a whopping 5,000 mAh capacity, up from 2,800, though the IPS LCD screen is itself significantly enlarged, from 5 to 5.5 inches. Still, with frugal HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels) and quad-core Snapdragon 427 processing power in tow, the Moto E4 Plus should easily last a full two days of “mixed use” on a single charge.

Priced at $180 and up unlocked and free of “strings”, the Android 7.1-running mid-ranger can be purchased by Amazon Prime members with a cool $40 discount, shipping from August 11 onwards.

That’s $140 with “lockscreen offers & ads” if you don’t need more than 16GB internal storage space, or $160 instead of $200 when 32 gigs of digital hoarding room is provided as part of the Prime Exclusive program.

Keep in mind that the Moto E4 Plus supports microSD expansion either way, as well as the full range of US GSM and CDMA networks. That’s right, you can activate this low-cost bad boy on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon or Sprint without having to worry about 4G LTE coverage and speed. What more could you want starting at a measly 140 bucks?