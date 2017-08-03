Instead of waiting for the likes of Evan Blass to inevitably reveal everything there is to know about the company’s next flagship phone, or slip up in spectacular fashion and inadvertently disclose precious inside information, LG has decided to do its own thing again, deliberately and directly confirming some key V30 specs and features.

Granted, it’s all been rumored before, which only makes the chaebol’s fortright buzz-building strategy that much shrewder. Otherwise, the impending LG V30 could drop off our radar with four weeks still to go for a pre-IFA Berlin announcement.

Just as suspected, the single-screen bad boy will be ditching the V20 and G6’s LCD technology in favor of OLED (organic light-emitting diode), following Samsung’s lead, though obviously using in-house panels.

Namely, large 6-inchers with super-slim bezels under the FullVision banner, eliminating no less than 50 percent of its predecessor’s “chin”, as well as 20 percent of the V20’s top border. As such, the “actual body” of the LG V30 will be smaller than the OEM’s fall 2016 hero phablet, despite there being significantly more screen real estate in tow this time around.

In terms of resolution, the V30 shall also slightly surpass the V20 while tying the G6, at 2880 x 1440, aka QHD+, producing a wide 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio.

As for the P-OLED, or plastic OLED, move, that’s going to allow LG to achieve a “slim profile and excellent visuals”, not to mention enable advanced VR applications. Can you say out-the-box Daydream compatibility? Also, HDR10 support, all-around “superb image quality”, “perfect black and colors with greater accuracy across a wider spectrum”, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and curved edges. No wonder Apple wants in on the action.