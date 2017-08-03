Turns out that Meizu isn’t the only manufacturer making a dual-screen device this season as Samsung has pre-empted its launch of the uber-expensive modern smart-clamshell phone, the W2018, with what could be a lesser, but still powerful flip phone in the “Leadership 8”.

In addition to all the specs above, we find that the SM-G9298 also has a fingerprint sensor (Samsung Pay and Alipay are usable), wireless charging capabilities and heavily-customized software. Above the T9 keyboard is the first of two 4.2-inch Full HD displays with Samsung’s Super AMOLED tech. The second display, opposite the first one, can be tuned for passive clock output.

Unfortunately for input, you have to rely on a Micro-B jack for charging and audio — of all the phone’s to drop the headphone jack, Samsung had to choose this one. Fortunately, there are radios for Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 4.1. Plus, you’ve got the typical dual SIM tray with the one hybrid slot for a microSD option.

The phone’s only available at China Mobile for the time being. We weren’t able to retrieve pricing due to a website upgrade in progress at press time.