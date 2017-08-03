Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent law passed in Honolulu to ban walking while looking at your smartphone. Then we talk about Facebook and how its speaker is rumored to be about video chats. Then we focus on the LG V30 and the company’s plans to compensate for the lack of a secondary display. Google is next as we see leaked renders and even cases ready for pre-order for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL2. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its new “Pearl ID” recognition services will be unique.

– Honolulu bans eyes on phones while walking

– Facebook’s rumored hardware plans take a new turn with credible ‘video chat device’ speculation

– LG V30 may try to make up for Second Screen absence with ‘floating bar’, 6-inch OLED panel also ‘confirmed’

– Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 cases go up for pre-order early, revealing sleek possible design

– iPhone 8 facial recognition, “Pearl ID,” may authenticate Apple Pay purchases