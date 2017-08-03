Android

iPhone 8 “Pearl ID” features, LG V30 display changes & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent law passed in Honolulu to ban walking while looking at your smartphone. Then we talk about Facebook and how its speaker is rumored to be about video chats. Then we focus on the LG V30 and the company’s plans to compensate for the lack of a secondary display. Google is next as we see leaked renders and even cases ready for pre-order for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL2. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its new “Pearl ID” recognition services will be unique.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Honolulu bans eyes on phones while walking
Facebook’s rumored hardware plans take a new turn with credible ‘video chat device’ speculation
LG V30 may try to make up for Second Screen absence with ‘floating bar’, 6-inch OLED panel also ‘confirmed’
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 cases go up for pre-order early, revealing sleek possible design
iPhone 8 facial recognition, “Pearl ID,” may authenticate Apple Pay purchases

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, iOS, iPhone 8, LG V30, Pocketnow Daily, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!