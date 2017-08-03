It’s going to be a busy, busy fall. The LG V30, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2 are all going to line us up for a very competitive holiday quarter with an oversized share of sales likely going to Apple. But life goes on for the rest of the manufacturers and that includes Huawei.

Especially as autumn progresses into its late stage, we would usually see a Mate series phablet entry into the field. That means building anticipation up for the Huawei Mate 10 and, according to Polish publication TableTowo, a Mate 10 Lite. “Trusted sources” say that the regular model will get a 6.1-inch display from JDI in that new-fangled 2:1 aspect ratio we’ve all come to learn about while the diet version gets a 5.8-inch panel.

More details will need to be sorted out, including the Mate 10’s price. which at 4,000 zł would mean more than US$1,100, and the Mate 10 Lite’s at half that. But the main point to this intel is that event time and place: Munich for October 16.

The southern German city is a Huawei favorite for these types of rodeos, but we’ll have to wait to see if this pans.