Android

Galaxy S8 drives up average Samsung phone sales price

Contents
Advertisement

Even with a spread of price points starting from $400, it’s amazing that Apple can pull off average iPhone prices near $700. It’s something that separates the profit makers from the margin takers. Samsung has always been stuck in a limbo — it has several, granulated series of smartphones from the entry range to the $850 Galaxy S8+. That’s a lot of room for the lower end to weigh the average down.

As such, Strategy Analytics has not been able to recently been able report an average price higher than $250 for a Samsung LTE phone. But in the second quarter, that figure made a recovery to a three-year high of $235. The chaebol a nice buoy in the form of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The analytics firm logged 19.2 million units sold during the spring. The flagships accounted for a mere 20.6 percent of total smartphone sales made in the season.

But in context, the number’s a bit more depressing than you think. The record low quarters in the past three years were in the back half of 2016, during the Galaxy Note 7 recall debacle. The average price then was just $227. The last recorded peak happened four years ago at $289 before a rapid fall through 2014.

A product mix of Samsung’s scale supports many, many customers. It’s the audience that the company continues to keep. The upgrade narrative, though, remains perilous in developing countries.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
SamMobile
Source
Yonhap
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
analytics, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Pricing, sales, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.