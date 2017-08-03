Less than three weeks to go, everybody, and just in case you had any lingering doubts about the detailed specifications of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Evan Blass is here to blow whatever was left of the S Pen-wielding “Infinity Display” behemoth’s cover.

The VentureBeat mobile reporter best known as @evleaks over on Twitter already revealed some key specs and features, along with pricing and availability info, way back in June, delivering the final blow to Samsung’s plans of keeping something, anything under wraps until August 23 a couple of days ago.

The chaebol’s worst PR nightmare has “final”, comprehensive Galaxy Note 8 specs now to go with those super-high-quality renders, suggesting company plans were still in flux a couple of months back.

But there are no big surprises to report, with the impending Note 8 once again described as a “near doppelgänger” of the existing Galaxy S8 and S8+. Especially the Plus, as its minimal bezel 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen is only set to grow to 6.3 inches, 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio still in place.

The more “squared-off” Galaxy Note 8 will be a hair thicker, taller and wider than the GS8+ while packing the same Exynos 8895 SoC “globally” and Snapdragon 835 processor stateside.

This time however, you’re looking at 6GB RAM as “standard” instead of “just” 4, with 64GB internal storage and microSD support retained. In a very conservative move, the 3500mAh battery inside the S8+ will shrink to 3300mAh, which you’ll be able to top up both wirelessly and via USB-C.

Without a doubt, the dual OIS-equipped 12MP rear-facing camera setup of the Note 8 will be a major selling point, including a wide-angle sensor with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel focus and an f/2.4 telephoto lens apparently capable of 2x, not 3x optical zoom. On the front, you’ll get a familiar single 8MP selfie shooter with f/1.7 and autofocus.

Coated in Midnight Black and Maple Gold at launch, then Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue as well, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still expected to cost “nearly €1,000” in Europe starting September, which should equate to around $900 in the US.