Black and Gold: bespoke gold-plated BlackBerry KEYone available from Dubai
If the United Arab Emirates is known for only one thing, it’s gotta be the indulgence it takes in spending money or superlatives. Axiom Telecom, for example, has a few gold-plated phones on offer — yes, the iPhone 7 is one of them. But we figured that the poetry would be best suited for the BlackBerry KEYone, especially after another limited edition design popped up.
Yes, it’s gold-plated. Yes, it’s the same 32GB phone you’ve seen with a keyboard and all that. It’s supposedly a good looker, too. But Emiratis will have to shell out an extra 1000د.إ from the 1999د.إ for the standard device. That’s $544 for the regular KEYone and $817 for golden chalice — not that bad, even with the relatively small metallic surface area we’re working with!
The regular KEYone currently is slated to ship August 9th while the bespoke phone will take up to 7 extra working days. We got an August 20 listing.
Rep your status: eclectic and eccentric.