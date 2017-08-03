iPhone and Android cameras don’t care for Vic Gundotra | #PNWeekly 264 (LIVE at 3pm Eastern)
In a generous overture to Apple, a former Android engineer/Google+ chief has said that Android’s open-sourced nature is keeping photo-taking and photo-sharing capabilities behind iOS by.. say… a few years. Really? Are we going back that far? We dig into all aspects and try to strike a more balanced, but realistic view of the situation with the help of Android Police‘s managing editor, David Ruddock.
That and the week’s top stories, including the big BLU elephant in Amazon’s room, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our Hangouts On Air live from 3:00pm Eastern on August 3rd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 264
Direct Download (Coming soon)
Recording Date
August 3, 2017
Hosts
Guest
David Ruddock (Android Police)
News Summary
All the news that’s fit to podcast:
- User interfaces, OLED screens and the LG V30
- Facebook Echo?
- Microsoft making a Touch Cover for the iPad?
- Surface Plus: upgrades and financing, minus the interest
- Motorola’s ShatterShield replacements shuttered
- The iPhone 8 and the HomePod
- In your FaceTime, Apple
- Robin support flies away, software stays nested
- BLU drops off of Amazon
Open and Closed Source Cameras
•
See you soon!