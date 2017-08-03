In a generous overture to Apple, a former Android engineer/Google+ chief has said that Android’s open-sourced nature is keeping photo-taking and photo-sharing capabilities behind iOS by.. say… a few years. Really? Are we going back that far? We dig into all aspects and try to strike a more balanced, but realistic view of the situation with the help of Android Police‘s managing editor, David Ruddock.

That and the week’s top stories, including the big BLU elephant in Amazon’s room, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our Hangouts On Air live from 3:00pm Eastern on August 3rd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 264

Recording Date

August 3, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

David Ruddock (Android Police)

News Summary

All the news that’s fit to podcast:

Open and Closed Source Cameras

Former Google executive Vic Gundotra thinks that the Android camera experience is years behind iOS’s, necessarily because of its open-source nature. We investigate the pros and cons of what’s essentially an open-source versus closed-source battle.

•

