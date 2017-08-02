Once again, China’s ambitious army of largely budget-focused smartphone manufacturers has outpaced the overall global industry’s volume growth this past quarter. But in addition to Samsung and Apple, it seems Vivo also suffered as a consequence of Huawei, OPPO and especially Xiaomi’s latest tremendous gains in shipment numbers and market share.

No longer ranked in the top five mobile device vendors around the world, the makers of the selfie-centric X9s and X9s Plus appear to be gearing up for arguably their biggest phone announcement yet.

Following in the footsteps of the late 2016-unveiled Xplay 6, the Vivo Xplay 7 could pull off what Apple and Samsung are still incapable of. We’re talking about under-glass fingerprint recognition, made possible by Qualcomm and already demonstrated on a prototype product from… Vivo.

Implementing the “invisible” sensor on a commercial device is obviously going to be a lot trickier, but fairly plausible Vivo Xplay 7/X20 presentation slides have just popped up on Chinese social media.

The blurry material, as well as much sharper renders likely created based on said internal documents, show off a super-sleek slab with razor thin screen bezels, Samsung-inspired dual edges, slim profile, and a grand total of four cameras.

That’s four, not five, as you might be inclined to assume at first glance, with two on the front and two on the rear, the latter of which are joined by a somewhat confusingly placed LED flash. Pretty exciting stuff, and we haven’t even tackled other ultra-high-end specs and features, like a Snapdragon 835 processor, QHD+ display resolution and 6 or 8GB RAM.