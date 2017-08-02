Android

Underwriters Laboratories gives Galaxy S8, LG G6 seals of eco-friendly approval

Contents
Advertisement

LG and Samsung have proclaimed that the G6 and Galaxy S8 have both earned EPEAT certificates from Underwriters Laboratories and the non-profit Green Electronics Council. These are the first smartphones to be certified with the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool and are compliant with the UL 110 Standard for Sustainability for Mobile Phones.

It may just seem like it’s all for brownie points, but it goes down to things like using recycled materials for device components, using fewer toxic chemicals in manufacturing and reducing impacts from packaging. And considering that we’re talking about prime sales pressure at the moment for these devices, it’s not an insignificant development.

All’s fair in this polluted world, for sure, but do these companies have Apple’s Liam? The robot can claim a particular set of skills in recovering precious and toxic materials in old iPhones for recycling.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
50%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Yonhap
Source
PR Newswire
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
certification, G6, Galaxy S8, LG, manufacturing, News, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.