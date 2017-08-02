LG and Samsung have proclaimed that the G6 and Galaxy S8 have both earned EPEAT certificates from Underwriters Laboratories and the non-profit Green Electronics Council. These are the first smartphones to be certified with the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool and are compliant with the UL 110 Standard for Sustainability for Mobile Phones.

It may just seem like it’s all for brownie points, but it goes down to things like using recycled materials for device components, using fewer toxic chemicals in manufacturing and reducing impacts from packaging. And considering that we’re talking about prime sales pressure at the moment for these devices, it’s not an insignificant development.

All’s fair in this polluted world, for sure, but do these companies have Apple’s Liam? The robot can claim a particular set of skills in recovering precious and toxic materials in old iPhones for recycling.