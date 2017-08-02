This infinitely long surge protector answers all your charging needs

Wouldn’t it be nice to have an infinite number of electrical outlets on your surge protector? Now you can with the STACK 6-Port Modular Surge Protector + USB Charging Module.

Utilizing the award-winning 4-pin connection systems, this revolutionary surge protector allows for infinite extensibility. No need to just stop with the 6 US AC outlets provided — just keep on adding to your heart’s content. Plus, you can add on the USB charging block anywhere to easily give your smartphone some more juice.

See why the STACK 6-Port Modular Surge Protector + USB Charging Module is so popular and get yours today for $46.90.