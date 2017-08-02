It’s an odd time at Microsoft when it comes to mobile computing hardware: no Lumia flagships, ARM64 emulation is out of reach and a questionable product mix in serving its customers as a first-party software vendor. Also odd is that software picture: sure, Office is cross-platform, but experimental efforts like the Word Flow keyboard for iOS get withdrawn in a flash.

So, what’s this about Microsoft going cross-platform for a hardware venture? Surprise! A new regulatory document regarding the transport of hazardous goods has been filed on the company’s site. It relates to an “iPad Touch Cover” that isn’t publicly available… yet. No designs pictured, just the fact that the device contains a lithium-ion battery rated at 0.814Wh per cell.

The disclosure, first picked up by WinFuture, is a sign that we’re talking about a keyboard-cover hybrid of some sort for the iPad. Whether that accessory is catered to the iPad Pro with its Smart Connector dock or is a more universal Bluetooth solution is obviously uncertain, but the inclusion of the “iPad” name suggests some sort of propriety.

There’s definitely a need for fresh accessories with a mess of new iPad models this year, but we wonder how this redefines Microsoft’s product strategy, if it does.