Still heartbroken to see the quirky but practical “Second Screen” feature of the LG V10 and V20 scrapped from the upcoming V30’s G6-similar design? It turns out CAD-based renders and official user manual-leaked schematics don’t tell the full story of the single 6-inch FullVision display-sporting flagship phone expected out in late September after an August 31 announcement.

Unfortunately, fresh speculation stemming from an “exclusive internal source” of Android Authority is also too vague and generic regarding some new “floating bar” functionality to get excited or at least forgive and forget the untimely death of the Second Screen.

All we know at the moment is this thing should provide “quick access to shortcuts and possibly even notifications”, presumably through the use of proprietary software tricks of some kind.

In addition to the so-called floating bar inclusion, today’s anonymous insider also confirms yesterday’s rumored industry-leading f/1.6 aperture for the standard-angle rear-facing camera of the LG V30.

Furthermore, an already predictable 6-inch QHD+ OLED panel gains more traction and credibility, rounded corners, HDR 10 support, out-the-box Google Daydream readiness and all.

B&O will apparently contribute to an “all-round upgraded audio experience”, whatever that may mean in relation to the Quad DAC-powered V20, with the rest of the LG V30 specs aptly described as “a mix” of last year’s V-series hero and the 2017 G6.