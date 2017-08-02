Android

iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Microsoft Surface Plus & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Microsoft Surface Plus plan, and what it means if you want to buy yourself a new Surface. Then we talk about the Motorola ShatterShield replacement service that is no more in the case of the Moto Z Force. Then we talk about Amazon and how it has stopped sales of BLU devices on its store due to potential security problems. Then we discuss a photo comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 being compared to the iPhone 8. We end today’s show talking about the recent statement from Vic Gundotra claiming that iPhones take better photos than Android Phones.

Stories:
Microsoft Surface Plus brings zero-interest leasing with 18-month upgrades
Whoops: No ShatterShield replacements for Moto Z2 Force
Amazon stops sales of BLU phones over “potential security issue” [UPDATE]
A visual reminder that the Galaxy Note 8 will be bigger than iPhone 8
Vic Gundotra has a point about Android cameras falling behind iPhones’

