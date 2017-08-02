Honor Note 9 may come in September with 4,600mAh battery

Even as the United States has to wait things out until early next year in order to hear from the Honor brand again, the beat goes on elsewhere. Huawei’s sub-brand targeting millennials may soon flex its tendons to muster an upgrade to the Honor 9.

As the Honor Note 8 was to the Honor 8, so will the Honor Note 9 supposedly be to this year’s mid-range flagship. Tech talkers on Chinese social media site Weibo are circulating some specifications on the device, expected out in September. The silicon goes lateral between devices with a Kirin 965 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The dual-camera system on the back of the phone, as Huawei is wont to include these days, seems to use 12-megapixel sensors — the Honor 9 has a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor that leads in brightness reading and is tied to a 12-megapixel color sensor. But the battery, at 4,600mAh, will be drivetrain of this glossy beast.

It’s by all means a big upgrade from the prior Note-series device — even with a 100mAh jump in power capacity — but pack plenty of patience as we believe this phone will make a slow journey out of China into greater Asia and Europe.