Android

HMD Global releases Camera app for its Nokia phones

Nokia brand licensee for smartphones HMD Global has released its camera application onto the Google Play Store. No, it’s not at all what you hope it is as a Windows Phone fan.

Like other manufacturers, the company has put its app out there to separate any updates to it from full-on software updates. The app is only available to Nokia Android phones.

But as Nokia’s name returns to the stage, there’s been some attention to a renewed partnership with optics manufacturer Zeiss and a transfer of design patents from Microsoft that cover, among many other things, the user interface featured on the beloved Lumia Camera app for Windows Phone.

